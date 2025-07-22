Claudia Sue McGhee

Claudia Sue McGhee, 83, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday night, July 20, 2025, at VanCrest Nursing Home of Van Wert.

She was born on December 2, 1941 in Van Wert, to Robert G. Green and Helen L. (Sherburn) Green, who both preceded her in death. On November 10, 1962, Claudia married David LeRoy McGhee and he preceded her in death on October 30, 2021.

Claudia McGhee

Claudia is survived by two children, Brian McGhee (Janeen Houtz) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Douglas McGhee of Butler, Indiana; four grandchildren, Ashley (Brain) Patrizzi, Ian McGhee, Savonna McGhee and Nevaeh McGee; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Ella; one brother, Brad Green of South Carolina, and one sister, Cindy Wortman of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School and then attended a phlebotomy technician training school in Elkhart, Indiana. Claudia then moved to Texas to work and then came back to Van Wert and worked at the Federal Mogul Plant (National Seal). Claudia attended Calvary Evangelical Church for many years together.

One of Dave and Claudia’s favorite pastimes was to go on long road trips during the summer with family and friends. They have been in nearly all the lower 48 states. Both sets of grandchildren were taken on summer road trips by them. The travel experiences they blessed there children and grandchildren with will always be cherished.

Claudia was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one brother, Robert Green.

Per Claudia wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time or visitation hours.

Preferred memorials: the Everheart Hospice Group of Greenville.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.