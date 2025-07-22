ODJFS: unemployment up locally, throughout Ohio

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Unemployment increased in Van Wert County from May to June, according to the latest figures supplied by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The increase wasn’t large, as it went from 4.2 percent in May to 4.6 percent last month. In June of 2024, it was 4.4 percent. The figures for last month show the county had a labor force of 14,700, with 14,000 workers employed. Despite the increase, the county’s jobless rate was lower than the statewide average of 4.9 percent.

Van Wert County wasn’t alone in seeing an increase over the one month period. ODJFS said unemployment increased in 86 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Neighboring Mercer County, which traditionally has the state’s lowest jobless rate, was tied for second lowest with Putnam County, 3.9 percent, topped only by Holmes County in northeast Ohio, which had an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent. Just one other county had an unemployment rate at or below four percent – Union County (4.0 percent).

Rates in other counties adjacent to Van Wert County include 5.0 percent in Paulding County, 5.2 percent in Allen County, and 4.3 percent in Auglaize County.

Ohio’s highest unemployment rate in June was in Meigs County, in the southern portion of the state, 7.2 percent. Four other counties had a jobless rate of 6.5 percent or above – Noble and Scioto counties, 7.0 percent; Athens County, 6.7 percent, and Pike County, 6.5 percent.

On a somehwat related note, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroeder announced on Tuesday that the latest In-Demand Jobs Survey for Ohio is now open. It’s for businesses to provide feedback on the state’s In-Demand Jobs List.

“Tracking Ohio’s top jobs helps paint the picture of Ohio’s workforce needs,” Damschroeder said. “Understanding the future labor market helps us plan programming and ultimately helps inform students and job seekers looking at potential careers.

The current survey is open to all big and small businesses registered in Ohio. The updated In-Demand Jobs List will be published at the end of this year.