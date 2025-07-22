Pamela Sue Fackler

Pamela Sue Fackler, 61, of Van Wert, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 19, 2025.

She was born April 12, 1964, in Marion, Indiana, a daughter of Claude Powell Sr and Mary Wallen. Pamela wed James Fackler, who passed away.

She is survived by two children, Adam (Katie) Wells of Delphos, and Thea (Bryan) Bendel of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandsons; sisters, Cynthia Powell of Van Wert and Deborah (Randy) Stewart of Findlay, and brothers, Claude (Mellissa) Powell Jr and Ray Powell of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Wells, and two brothers, Kevin and Daryl Powell.

Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or services.

Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, aided the family in making her arrangements.