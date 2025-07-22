This year’s Ignite Project was a big success

VW independent staff/submitted information

The spirit of unity and compassion was on full display during this year’s Ignite Project, as volunteers from across the Van Wert area came together to serve those in need.

A ramp was sealed as part of this year’s Ignite Project. Photos submitted

The recent three-day event, organized by Community Relief of Lima and Love INC of Van Wert County, set a new record with 68 projects completed, the most ever accomplished during an Ignite event.

Despite having 30 fewer volunteers per day on average compared to previous years, participants remained committed and enthusiastic, working tirelessly to bless neighbors throughout the community. From yard work and painting to home repairs and a fence installation, each project was a reflection of Christ-centered service and love in action.

“It was incredible to see people come together, regardless of denomination or background, to care for others in our community,” said Anita Carvajal, Executive Director of Love INC. “This was truly a Kingdom effort. The partnership with Community Relief continues to be a blessing, helping us expand our reach and impact year after year.”

A total of 18 local churches were represented throughout the weekend, underscoring the event’s mission to unite the body of Christ to serve with purpose and compassion. Volunteers not only met physical needs, but also formed meaningful connections with the individuals and families they helped.

Those driving around Van Wert in the coming days are encouraged to look for the Ignite/Love INC yard signs placed at many of the completed project sites. These signs are more than markers – they’re a visible reminder of what can happen when God’s people respond to the call to love and serve.

“This year’s Ignite was a blessing in every sense,” Carvajal added. “It was a joy to witness the hands and feet of Jesus at work in our community.”

For more information about the Ignite Project or to get involved with Love INC, visit loveincvanwert.com or follow Love INC of Van Wert County on Facebook.