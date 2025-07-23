Carol Jean Youtsey Pollnow

Carol Jean Youtsey Pollnow, 77, of Convoy, passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born March 26, 1948, to Clyde E and Edna Youtsey, who both preceded her in death, Carol cherished her life and made a lasting impact on those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Carol retired from CME Automotive in Monroeville, Indiana, and also worked at Walmart in Van Wert. Carol was an avid collector of angels and found peace and fulfillment in doing crafts, gardening, and nurturing her houseplants. These hobbies allowed her to express her creativity and connect with the beauty of nature, further enriching her life.

She is survived by her loving husband Roger Pollnow of Convoy; her sister, Susan Carlie, of Antwerp, along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will take place from 12-2 p.m. Monday, July 28, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. This will be followed by a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share in Carol’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.