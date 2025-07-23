Chamber voices support for library

To the Editor,

At the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, we believe strong communities are built on shared values, informed citizens, and access to opportunity. That’s why we’re proud to support the Brumback Library system and the upcoming 0.5-mill replacement tax levy that voters will decide on this November. This permanent, continuing levy would provide stable, long-term funding for library operations without requiring future renewal votes, allowing our libraries to focus on serving the community rather than repeatedly seeking funding.

Libraries today are dynamic community hubs that power economic growth and community development. From downtown Van Wert to surrounding townships, the Brumback Library system offers critical services that impact every corner of our region — helping students discover a love of reading, job seekers build résumés, small business owners access online tools, and families gather for learning and connection. For local businesses and employers, libraries help build the future workforce by improving literacy and digital skills, provide technology access that bridges the digital divide, and foster entrepreneurship through research and networking resources. Rising costs for staffing, utilities, and materials make it increasingly difficult for libraries to meet demand under existing funding levels, making this levy essential for maintaining current services.

This levy is not just about books — it’s about investing in our people, our workforce, and our shared future. It’s about ensuring that everyone in Van Wert County has equal access to knowledge, technology, and opportunity. As the voice of business in our region, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to learn more about the 0.5-mill replacement levy and consider the far-reaching impact of their vote. Together, let’s keep the Brumback Library system strong — and Van Wert thriving.

See what the Brumback Library has to offer here

Mark Verville

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce President/CEO