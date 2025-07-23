Local man changes plea to child pornography charges

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man facing 20 child pornography charges is facing prison time after changing his plea.

Jonathan Landwehr

During a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, Jonathan Landwehr, 29, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, both second degree felonies; two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies, and two additional counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both fourth degree felonies. In exchange for the guilty plea, 14 similar charges were dimissed. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 27. He’s facing up to 22 years in prison.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Putnam County received a tip from ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) about child pornography allegedly being received by Landwehr. Putnam County detectives started an investigation, interviewed Landwehr and learned the alleged crimes occurred in Van Wert. He’s been in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 since his arrest.

Landwehr’s hearing was one of 10 hearings held between July 16-23 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Plea changes

Brooke Ebel Blom, 43, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 10 a.m. September 10.

Justin Blom, 34, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date was scheduled for 10 a.m. September 10.

Ras Tafari, 49, of Haviland, changed his plea to no contest to aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony. He was then found guilty and was sentenced to one year of community control, 120 days on electronic house arrest, and 30 days in jail at a later date. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, have no contact with victim, and must pay court costs.

Todd Baker, 42, of Richwood, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth degree felonies. He was then sentenced to 15 months in prison and was given credit for 24 days already served on each count; The sentences will be served concurrently, and Baker was ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignments

Sheradin Conrad, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, OVI, a third degree felony, and two counts of OVI, first degree misdemeanors. Conrad was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 13.

Amber Busch, 41, of Lima, entered a not guilty plea to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. August 13.

Sentencing

Robert Burns, 24, Van Wert, Aggravated Assault, F4 – sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center; 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 100 hours Community Service, seek and maintain employment after reléase from WORTH, substance abuse assessment and treatment, he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,629, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Bond/probation violations

Trevor Hummel, 20, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. He was then sentenced to five weekends in jail, and an additional three years of probation. He was also ordered to enroll in GED classes, attend a treatment program, have no drugs without a prescription, and pay court costs.

Kaden Ballard, 24, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond and treatment in lieu cases for having contraband at the treatment facility. A further hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, and bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety.