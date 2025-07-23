YWCA again offering RunJumpThrow

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is excited to once again offer the USA Track & Field “RunJumpThrow” program to the Van Wert community this summer.

“We really enjoy putting this program on for youth in our area, and we’re excited to offer it again this year,” said Betsy Hamman, YWCA Director of Youth Development.

RunJumpThrow is a free program open to all Van Wert County youth ages 5–12. This year’s event will take place on Thursday, August 14, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Van Wert High School track.

Following the program, beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Van Wert High School cross country team will host a series of community races, including an Alumni Mile, Elementary Mile, Middle School Mile, and High School Mile. Participants and their families are invited to stay and enjoy these additional events.

Registration is required and can be completed online here. Register by August 1 to receive a free event t-shirt.

Launched in 2014 by USA Track & Field and The Hershey Company, RunJumpThrow is a hands-on learning program designed to get kids moving by teaching fundamental running, jumping, and throwing skills through track and field activities. It is an evidence-based program aimed at addressing the nationwide decline in physical activity among youth, promoting physical literacy in a safe and supportive environment.

For more information, contact YWCA Director of Youth Development Betsy Hamman at bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639 ext 106

The YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.