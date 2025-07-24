Auditions scheduled for new production

Off Stage Productions, Inc will be holding auditions August 12-13 for “The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizens Beauty Pageant” by Leslie Kimbell. Auditions will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. both nights in the conference room at Vantage Career Center. Anyone wishing to audition should arrive by 7 p.m. and enter through door No. 6.

Show dates will be October 17-19 and 24-26. Directing this show will be Mary Blanche Hengstler. Mary Blanche will be bringing her directing experiences from other local theatre groups for her directing debut at Off Stage Productions.

This show is a sequel to “Four Old Broads” featuring the same characters with some wacky new friends. Against her better judgement, Lurleen Dupree is throwing the seventh annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant. Martha Parcell is certain that it is finally her year to win. But Beatrice, Imogene and Eaddy have other plans. Throw in a tambourine-playing squirrel, dueling Elvises, and an unfortunate spray-tanning incident… and you’re in for a knee-slapping, side-splitting night of light theatre.

Scripts are now available for perusal for those interested in auditioning. If interested in previewing a script, call or text 419-605-2634. Cast requirements are seven women and two men. No prior acting experience is required to audition.