Fire training center in use at Vantage Career Center

The newly constructed fire training facility at Vantage Career Center will serve as a training ground for students and local firefighters, offering hands-on experience in real-world scenarios. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The newest addition to the Vantage Career Center campus will showcased during an upcoming grand opening celebration.

Officials at the Van Wert-based vocational school are inviting local community partners, fire departments, regional training facilities, and state and local representatives to the official grand opening of the school’s state-approved fire training facility, which isnow fully operational and already in use daily by the Van Wert Fire Department.

Thanks to a $1.2 million grant from Ohio’s CTE Construction Expansion Program and a strong collaboration with the City of Van Wert and area fire departments, the facility is already reshaping emergency response training throughout the region.

The grand opening is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 19 and will include tours, live training demonstrations,and the first-ever liveburn inside the new three-story burn building. It’s a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the realism, innovation, and regional impact this facility brings to public safety and firefighter education.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that our firefighters are ready for anything,” Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones said. “This facility gives us the ability to train locally in ways that directly reflect the challenges we face on scene. It sharpens our skills, strengthens teamwork, and ultimately improves the safety of our personnel and the citizens we serve.”

Since receiving state approval, the Van Wert Fire Department has begun training at the site as their readiness and capacity continue to grow. The facility has already begun serving as a cornerstone for both high school and adult public safety education, offering Level I Firefighter certification with expansion into Level I Transition and Level II Firefighter training underway.

“This grant is not just a financial boost; it’s a game changer for our school and our community,” Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner said. “It allows us to expand our offerings and enhance our facilities, thus serving more students and bolstering our local workforce.”

RSVPs are requested by August 12, and can be made by contacting Miriam Owens at owens.m@vantagecareercenter.com or 419.238.5411 ext. 2169