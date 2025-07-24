PUCO authorizes AEP circuit upgrades

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) this week authorized AEP Ohio to implement a distribution automation circuit reconfiguration project throughout its service territory over the next seven years.

The Commission approved a settlement agreement that requires AEP Ohio to update at least 300 circuits with automation equipment that can detect power outages and reroute power to minimize the number of people impacted by outages.

“Smart grid investments will continue to improve the reliability of electric service for AEP Ohio in a cost effective manner,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French. “The PUCO remains committed to ensuring Ohio’s electric utilities provide adequate, safe and reliable service at a fair price.”

In its order, the Commission cited cost-benefit analysis that found $3.50 in customer benefits for each $1 spent. The Commission limited the amount that may be charged to customers to $350 million over the seven-year period, equating to an average monthly bill impact of $0.22 per customer each year.

A copy of the opinion and order is available on the PUCO website at PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the link to the Docketing Information System and searching for case 24-787-EL-RDR.