Trash, poker on Monday’s council agenda

VW independent staff

Vouchers for bulky trash items and a presentation on a possible poker club in the city are two of the items on Monday’s Van Wert City Council agenda.

Mayor Ken Markward will present information on city clean-up vouchers that will be available to residents. The city last offered vouchers in 2021 and they allowed the one-time dumping of large furniture and appliances such as washers, dryers, stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, water heaters, couches, chairs, beds and televisions. The new round of vouchers will be good in September.

At a previous city council meeting, Law Director John Hatcher said he received an email asking if a membership-based poker club would be allowed in the city. He researched the matter and found that at least several are operating around Ohio, including one in Lima. Jack Patel and Robert Dove are listed on the agenda as public speakers and are expected to share their plans.

Monday night’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Prior to that, a Council of the Whole meeting will be held at 6 p.m. to penalties related to the city’s junk and rubbish laws.