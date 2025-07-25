County included in multi-county survey

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County residents have an opportunity to play an active role in shaping the region’s economic future by participating in the 2025 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) Community Survey. The initiative is part of a collaboration between Allen, Hancock, Hardin, Putnam, and Van Wert counties aimed at identifying key priorities for economic growth and positioning northwest Ohio to compete for state and federal funding.

The survey, now open to the public, will guide the development of strategies for job creation, workforce training, infrastructure investments, and business development across the five-county region. The survey must be completed by August 11.

Brent Stevens, Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, stressed the importance of local participation to get state and federal funding.

“Van Wert County is growing and this survey gives us a seat at the table as regional leaders set long-term priorities,” he stated. “The more voices we hear from Van Wert, the better we can advocate for resources and projects that matter most to our community.”

Stevens also noted that strong local input will help ensure Van Wert County continues its momentum in attracting new businesses and supporting workforce initiatives.

“We’ve seen tremendous progress in recent years, and we want to build on that success,” he said. “This is our chance to make sure Van Wert remains competitive for future investment.”

The CEDS process will serve as a roadmap for regional economic development and will strengthen efforts to secure funding for projects that enhance infrastructure, business growth, and quality of life. Click here to take the survey.