Foster wins NIAAA scholarship

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert’s Keaton Foster has been chosen as a winner of the Section 2 NIAAA Student Athlete Scholarship. He was chosen in the spring at the annual Section 2 meeting.

Keaton Foster

Foster, the son of Shad and Kelly Foster, is a 2025 graduate of Van Wert High School where the athletic director is Trent Temple, CAA. His athletic participation at Van Wert included competing on the golf team, tennis team, and the freshman basketball team. He was a golf captain for two years and a varsity member all four years. Foster earned All-WBL first team honors from 2022-2024 and won the WBL team tournament in 2024. On the tennis team, Foster was a captain for two years and four-year varsity athlete. He earned the Tennis Scholar-Athlete Award and was the ‘Van Wert Duals’ Singles Champion. As a leader in his school, Foster was a member of student council, acting as treasurer for four years.

He was also vice-president of the National Honor Society for two years and a participant in the Van Wert concert choir, competing at the district and state contest level. In his local community, Foster volunteered at local kids’ camps for golf and tennis. He is currently an intern at Putman Law Offices and Greenway Bank.

Section student-athlete scholarships are provided each year by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) to one male and one female student athlete from each section for their distinguished scholastic, leadership, and sportsmanship qualities. For a student to apply for and receive the scholarship, they must meet certain requirements which include a certain level of athletic and academic achievements, amongst other criteria.