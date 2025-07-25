OhioHealth, Anthem still negotiating

VW independent staff

OhioHealth, which operates 16 hospitals in Ohio, including OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has announced an extension with insurer Anthem while the two sides continue to negotiate a new agreement.

“OhioHealth and Anthem have signed a contract extension that will our extend our existing contract to August 15,” OhioHealth spokesperson Lindsey Gordon said via email on Friday. “We are continuing to provide care for our patients who are covered by Anthem and are optimistic we will have a new contract signed before the contract extension expires.”

She added the agreement the two sides are working on is long-term. It will allow OhioHealth to remain in-network with Anthem.

The current contract was scheduled to expire on July 31.

Should negotiations somehow break down, OhioHealth and its physicans would no longer participate in the Anthem network, meaning those with Anthem as an insurance provider would have their coverage impacted.