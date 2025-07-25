Richard Dawson Fiedler Sr.

Richard Dawson Fiedler Sr., 75, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

He was born February 20, 1950, to Melvin John and Elizabeth Jane (Bushong) Fiedler, who both preceded him in death. Richard married Janet Louise (Parsons) on February 14, 1976, who passed away in April of this year.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Janice Noffsinger of Bowling Green, Julia (Mark) Mericle of Fort Jennings, and April (Shawn) Scott of Delphos; a son, Richard (Stephanie) Feidler Jr. of Bowling Green; three granddaughters, seven grandsons, and two great-grandchildren.

Richard was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed attending Howard County Vietnam Veterans Reunion in Kokomo, Indiana yearly. Richard was a life member of the VFW Post 3035. He enjoyed fishing, family time, camping, and traveling.

Richard was a funny, loving man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.