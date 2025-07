Sunday event moved…

Due to the uncertain weather forecast, the location for Sunday’s Operation Back to School has been moved to Van Wert High School on Ohio 118 South. The time of the event is unchanged, 3-5 p.m. The doors will not open before 3 p.m. Families should park near the back of the high school and use door H21 (athletic entrance). Additional information can be found at vanwertfirst.net.