Foundation awards many scholarships

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced the completion of its 2025 Traditional Undergraduate Scholarship program. This year, scholarships were awarded to 308 students, totaling $655,250, to support their continued education.

Each year, the Foundation provides financial support through this scholarship program to students from Van Wert and Paulding counties who have completed at least one year of post-secondary study and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Students may apply for up to three scholarships throughout their undergraduate experience. Scholarship funds are sent to the college or university to be applied towards qualifying educational expenses such as tuition and fees.

“This scholarship is especially meaningful because I am entering my final semester of college,” said one senior recipient. “Your generosity brings me even closer to achieving my long-held goal of graduating debt-free, something that once felt out of reach. It’s hard to put into words how much this eases the financial stress that has accompanied my journey and allows me to focus fully on finishing strong.”

Eligibility for the program includes graduates from a list of high schools in Van Wert and Paulding counties, as well as GED and home-schooled students residing in either county. The program is designed to provide support as students pursue a wide range of academic paths.

“We’re incredibly proud of this program and the legacy it carries,” said Laney Nofer, Grants & Programs Coordinator at the Van Wert County Foundation. “Over the years, we have helped thousands of Van Wert area students continue their education through the generosity of these funds. Now, we are seeing many of them return home and put that education to work. This program reflects the Foundation’s mission to transform quality of life by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy. In supporting students and honoring our donors’ intentions, we continue working toward our vision of a well-resourced and thriving community.”

Through the Van Wert County Foundation’s Learn & Return Program, the VWCF is expanding its scholarship impact, directing over $575,000 this year to support individuals who are choosing to return to Van Wert County to live, work, and contribute to the place they call home. To learn more about these scholarship programs and future application cycles, visit vanwertcountyfoundation.org.