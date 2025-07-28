Lincolnview All Sports Pass information

Submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools Athletic Department is providing fans the opportunity to purchase a digital adult All Sports Pass. The digital adult all sports pass admits one for all regular season high school soccer, volleyball, girls’ basketball and wrestling contests and for all junior high volleyball, wrestling, and girls’ and boys’ basketball games. The digital adult all sports pass is not good for admission to boys’ varsity basketball games.

Lincolnview has partnered with Hometown Ticketing to provide the digital pass. Digital passes are $63 and can be purchased here. There is a credit card processing fee for the transaction.

Fans who prefer the traditional hard copy adult all sports pass can purchase them in the high school office beginning Monday, August 4. Passes are $63.

All Lincolnview students have access to a free digital “All Sports Pass.” The student digital all sports pass admits one to all Lincolnview regular season home events, including varsity boys’ basketball games. Students will use their student ID (lunch PIN) to access the pass. Students are encouraged to keep the digital pass on their phone to scan for admission to athletic events or they can print the pass to scan for admission. Student digital passes can be accessed here. There is not a processing fee for the transaction.