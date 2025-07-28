Marshall won’t run for council again

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two current members of Van Wert City Council will not seek re-election this fall.

At-Large Councilman Jeff Kallas announced earlier this year that he won’t run for another term and Fourth Ward Councilman Bill Marshall confirmed Monday night that he won’t be on the ballot in November.

Bill Marshall

“It’s time to give someone else a chance,” he said.

The remaining six incumbent council members – First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler, Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts, Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore, At-Large Councilwomen Judy Bowers and Jana Ringwald – said they plan to seek re-election, along with Council President Thad Eikenbary.

The deadline to file petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections to appear on the November 4 ballot is just over a week away, 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 6.

So far, only three people have filed and had their petitions validated – Agler, Eric Hurless (Fourth Ward) and Hall Block (At-Large).