Meet the Team night at Crestview

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Athletic Department will conduct its annual Meet the Team night at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 4, in the high school gym. All 7th-12th grade fall student-athletes and their parents are requested to attend.

Meet the Team night will give the community the first opportunity to get a look at the 2025 edition of the fall sports’ squads, along with the high school marching band. A general information session will begin the evening for all student-athletes, parents, and community members. During this session, the players and coaches of each team will be introduced.

After the general session, individual meetings with each teams’ fall coaches will occur.

Knight Pride Booster Club memberships will be available during this event to purchase. The Knight Pride Club supports Crestview athletics through the purchase of team uniforms, facility upgrades, and needed equipment.

All-Sports Passes will be on sale following the general session and are good for all home-sporting events (excluding invitational and tournament action) during the fall and winter sports seasons. The cost is $100 for adults and $50 per student with family pricing available. Football reserved seats will be on sale for $35 per seat. Gate prices will be $8 for varsity football games; $6 adults, $4 students for high school girls soccer and volleyball matches; and $4 adults, $3 students for entry into all middle school athletic events. Student varsity football season tickets will be $15. Senior citizen passes will also be available for $20 and are good for use at all athletic events with the exception of varsity football and varsity boys’ basketball.

All season tickets will continue to be on sale in the athletic office.