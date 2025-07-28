Over 4,600 meals served during Summer Food Program

The YWCA’s 2025 Summer Food Program, which recently came to an end for the year, was a big success. Between June 9 and July 25 over 4,600 nutritous meals were served to children 18 and under. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County’s 30th annual Summer Food Program has come to a successful conclusion. The longstanding initiative focuses on combating food insecurity and enriching the lives of local youth during the summer months, when school is out of session.

This year’s program, hosted at Trinity Friends Church, served 4,634 meals to area children and youth, with 157 participants registered.

“We are proud to celebrate thirty years of feeding and empowering local youth,” said Betsy Hamman Director of Youth Development. “This milestone is a reflection of our community’s generosity and a shared commitment to youth in Van Wert County.”

In addition to daily meals, children engaged in a variety of enriching activities thanks to the YWCA’s community partners, which included:

Wassenberg Art Center

SNAP-Ed

4-H

Portal 2:20 Teen Center

Brumback Library

Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District

Van Wert High School Robotics Team

Van Wert Cinemas

Camp Clay

Van Wert Elementary School STEM Camp

Calvary Church IMPACT Group

“These partners provided hands-on educational experiences, creative outlets, and memorable summer adventures that helped broaden horizons and build lasting memories,” Hamman said. “The YWCA extends a heartfelt thank you to all staff, volunteers, donors, and program partners who made the summer program possible.”

The YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.