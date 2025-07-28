Real estate transfers 7/21-7/25/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place from July 21-25, 2025.

James B. Haggerty, Lisa A. Haggerty to Shawnda L. Urban, Kyle Urban, Van Wert inlots, lot 2860.

Louise Elaine Watson to Michael J. Baldea, Marsha C. Baldea, Van Wert inlots, lot 3009.

Darin Figel to Neal Burgos, Danielle Readel, Van Wert inlots, lot 562; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 201.

John A. Rager, Sherry A. Rager to Rager Irrevocable Trust, Rager Irrevocable Trust TR, Allen J. Rager TR, Andrew L. Rager TR, a portion of Section 28 in Ridge Township.

Lucas D. Compton, Deborah A. Compton, Deborah A. Witten, Lucas Compton to James B. Haggerty, Lisa A. Haggerty, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 244; lot 245.

Stephen J. Smith, Shirley A. Smith to Stephen J. Smith, Shirley A. Smith, a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Durant Development LLC to William J. Prowant, Anissa L. Prowant, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 444.

Schnips LLC to Ryan M. Rau, Sydney Rau, a portion of Section 11 in Washington Township.

Estate of Kenneth J. Doner to Carol J. Doner, a portion of Section 4 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 25 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 31 in Hoaglin Township.

Mary J. Price Revocable Living Trust, Mary J. Price Revocable Living Trust TR, Carol Jane Phillips TR to Kayla Decker, Van Wert inlots, lot 3293,

Estate of Dorothy T. Ricker to Alan J. Ricker, Jeffery G. Ricker, a portion of Section 16 in Jennings Township.

Ken Mueller, Zavier Buzard, Jessica Mueller, Monica Buzard to Rebekah Gorman, William Gorman II, Delphos inlots, lot 288; lot 289.

Madison Jenkins to Madeline Lynn Jenkins, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 168.

Micah A. Germann to Micah A. Germann, Emily Oceretko, Van Wert inlots, lot 1126; lot 1127.

Randall D. Adams, Kim M. Adams, Kim Adams to Randall D. Adams Trust, Randall D. Adams Trust TR, Kim M. Adams Trust, Kim M. Adams Trust TR, a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township; a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township; Van Wert subdivisions, lot 234.

Rileigh R. Young, Rileigh R. Stockwell, Alex D. Young, Rileigh Young, Alex Young to Jeffery A. Roberts, Alyssa Roberts, Delphos inlots, lot 229.