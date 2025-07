Scholarship winner…

Van Wert High School graduate Keaton Foster has been named as a winner of the County Commissioners’ Association of Ohio’s 2025 Ohio Counties Scholarship for the northwest district. He was presented the scholarship by the Van Wert County Commissioners. Pictured from left to right are Commissioner Todd D. Wolfrum, Keaton Foster, Kelly Foster, Commissioner Stan D. Owens, and CCAO Representative Tim Hoverman. Photo submitted