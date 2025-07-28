Van Wert City Council hears about possible poker club

Attorney Robert Dove talks about possibly opening a poker club in the city. Jack Patel is seated behind Dove. During Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting, the two said they will gather more information and keep council members in the loop. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A membership-based poker club may be in the works in Van Wert.

Monday night, members of Van Wert City Council heard from Robert Dove, a Columbus-based attorney representing Jack Patel, who is interested in opening such an establishment within the city limits. Patel, who only several other service-based businesses, was also present at the meeting.

“This is not a nightclub, no alcohol will be sold or allowed on the premises – this is a recreational club,” Dove told council. “It will be a private membership-based club that members can come and there will be board games, there will be poker, there will be chess and depending on the size of the location, there could be ping-pong or billiards. Each member would have to pay a periodic fee to become a member as well as a daily door fee and with that fee, they’d gain access to all the various recreational options as well as snacks and refreshments.”

Council members asked various questions and Dove said Patel is still scouting locations in the city. He also said the hours would be flexible, with the club most likely opening during the late afternoon hours. It would not be a 24/7 establishment, but would be fully staffed and would host poker tournaments.

Dove said he and Patel approached council because they’re aware of similar clubs operating around Ohio without issues, but they understood some communities have questions and concerns. He also noted this is still in the early planning stages.

“What we don’t want to happen is for the public to hear ‘well, there’s a poker club coming, is it some sort of illegal casino’ or ‘is this something shady’ – we want to make sure we appear above board at all times and are doing things the right way, operating within code and making sure we’re available for questions,” Dove stated. “I have seen poker clubs not go that route in other communities and not always be successful.”

Mayor Ken Markward noted such establishments are legal in Ohio and said Patel may not need council approval, unless there’s a zoning issue.

“You open up a business and it either makes it or it fails,” Markward said. “It happens all the time and people don’t come and ask us permission to open up a business typically.”

Dove said as he and Patel formulate more plans, he’ll still relay them to the city.

During his report, Markward said residents will receive information about city clean-up vouchers in their next water bills, which will go out later this week. The clean-up is scheduled for September and Markward said the voucher program will be similar to the last one, which was in 2021. The vouchers will be meant for large and bulky items.

After hearing the change to four-way stops at two downtown intersections – Central Ave. at Walnut St. and Central at Market St. – has been smooth, council requested legislation be prepared to make the change permanent.

Prior to the meeting, a Council of the Whole meeting was held to discuss penalties tied to the city’s junk and rubbish laws. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler suggested increasing penalties, including jail time, for habitual offenders. No decision was made and the matter is expected to be addressed at future meetings.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 11 in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.