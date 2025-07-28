The Van Wert County Courthouse

Weekend rainfall totals provided

VW independent staff

Van Wert County received some much needed rainfall over the weekend. Rain was heavier in some areas than others. Per Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, here are the official weekend rainfall totals for Van Wert County.

  • Hoaglin Township Hall 2.06 inches
  • Van Wert 1.97 inches
  • Middle Point 1.79 inches
  • Willshire 1.61 inches
  • Wren 1.47 inches
  • Glenmore 1.33 inches
  • Delphos 1.32 inches
  • Dixon 1.20 inches
  • Middlebury 1.14 inches
  • Convoy 1.09 inches
  • Ohio City 1.09 inches
  • Wetzel 1.06 inches
  • Scott 1.01 inches
  • Venedocia .81 inches

