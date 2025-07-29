DeWine shares plan to expand commercial truck parking

Governor Mike DeWine explains a plan to add 1,400 semi-truck and tractor-trailer parking spaces around the state. Construction is expected to begin next year. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Pamela Boratyn have announced details of a new plan to address the shortage of safe, accessible commercial-truck parking in Ohio by adding at least 1,400 new truck parking spaces across the state.

Following an extensive review of ODOT property, Ohio has identified 33 sites in 19 counties, including Allen and Auglaize counties, where long-term truck parking lots will be created or expanded, more than doubling current truck parking capacity at ODOT-maintained sites.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, so do the number of trucks traveling on Ohio’s network of interstates and state routes,” Governor DeWine said. “By expanding safe, accessible places for drivers to rest, we’re supporting the people who keep our economy moving and making it safer for everyone on our roads.”

Perfectly situated within a day’s drive of 60 percent of the U.S. and Canadian population, Ohio is one of America’s most critical freight corridors. In 2023 alone, trucks logged 27.5 million miles on Ohio roads, and ODOT estimates that freight volume will increase 26 percent by 2045.

The 33 new truck parking areas will be located in Allen, Ashland, Ashtabula, Auglaize, Belmont, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Gallia, Guernsey, Henry, Lake, Mahoning, Medina, Ross, Summit, Warren, and Wyandot counties.

In Allen County, expanded parking will be available at the U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound rest areas in the Lima area. In Auglaize County, expanded truck parking is slated for the eastbound U.S. 33/Willipie Infields and eastbound and westbound rest areas along U.S. 33. A full list of expanded parking sites can be found here.

Once complete, the American Transportation Research Institute projects that Ohio will lead the nation in the total number of long-term truck parking spaces available on state-owned property.

“Ohio’s new truck parking plan is a major step forward in improving safety for truck drivers and everyone on the road,” Boratyn said. “These projects will make our state a national leader in total truck parking capacity—setting the standard for safety and service.”

According to the American Trucking Associations, there is one truck parking space for every 11 trucks on the road in the United States, forcing truck drivers who can’t find a spot to drive drowsy or pull over to sleep in unsafe areas such as highway shoulders and entrance/exit ramps. A total of 689 crashes were caused by drowsy semi-truck drivers in Ohio since 2015, resulting in 345 injuries and two fatalities.

Ohio’s commercial-truck parking plan is funded with $150 million from the current transportation budget which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly and signed by Governor DeWine earlier this year. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with all work expected to be complete by the end of 2027. Each site will include lighting and restroom facilities to support driver safety and comfort.

There are currently around 14,200 truck parking spaces available statewide, with most located at privately owned truck stops or businesses.