Don Hangartner

Don Hangartner, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Monday, July 28, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on October 12, 1934, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Edwin and Ilma (Schultze) Hangartner. He married the former Sally King in 1957.

Don was the retired owner and president of HBW Insurance in Van Wert.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and the Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197. Don was also a longtime member of Willow Bend Country Club and the former Van Wert Sertoma Club. Don loved golf and was always a “people-person” who enjoyed his time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sally Hangartner of Van Wert; sons, Craig (Robin) Hangartner of Woodstock, Georgia, and Steve (Eileen) Hangartner of Berkeley Lake, Georgia; grandchildren, Ally (Alex) Hanbury, Eric Hangartner, Garrett Hangartner and Chloe Hangartner; and a great- grandchild, Finn Hanbury.

A private family graveside service will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals- Hospice.

