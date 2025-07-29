Gala fundraiser to benefit YWCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced plans for its upcoming gala fundraiser to be held on Saturday, September 27, at the Wassenberg Art Center. The evening promises an unforgettable experience of entertainment, celebration, and charity – all in support of the YWCA’s capital campaign to build a new facility.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by live entertainment from 7-10 p.m. featuring the Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos, a high-energy musical duo known for their engaging and interactive performances. More information about the performers is available at www.clekeys.com.

In addition to the entertainment, guests will enjoy:

A silent auction

A permanent jewelry booth

Heavy appetizers

A cash bar

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 1, and are expected to sell quickly. Community members, supporters, and businesses are encouraged to attend and show their support for the YWCA’s vision. Tickets can be purchased at http://ywcavanwertcounty.betterworld.org/events/ywca-gala.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for a night of music, connection, and impact,” said Kimberly Laudick, President/CEO of the YWCA of Van Wert County. “This event is more than just a fundraiser, it’s a celebration of the future we’re building together.”

All proceeds from the Gala will directly support the YWCA’s capital campaign to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility. The project will ensure that the YWCA can continue to provide essential services and empower women, men and children in Van Wert County for years to come.

The YWCA is partially funded by The United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foudation.