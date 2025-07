Harley winner…

Coty Baer of Van Wert won a 2025 Harley Davidson Street at the Wetzelland 2025 biker rally. The winning ticket was pulled from a drum containing thousands of other tickets. The drawing was held Saturday night after the band Pop Evil performed for the large crowd. The Harley Davidson Street came from Route 30 Harley Davidson in Upper Sandusky. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent