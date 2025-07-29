It’s not July without Christmas!

By Quincy Thompson

It’s not July without Christmas, or at least that’s what we’re saying at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. While most are soaking up the sun and sipping lemonade, we’re decking the halls early and cueing up the Christmas classics because the most wonderful time of the year deserves a head start. Why wait for December to get into the holiday spirit when you can start planning now for a magical lineup of shows guaranteed to bring joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories? We are excited to share with you the holiday magic that is coming.

An Olde English Christmas with Peter Noone & Herman’s Hermits at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 29. We’re kicking off the season with British Invasion legend Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits. This unique holiday show blends timeless rock hits with the warm sounds of the season. It’s a “jolly good” way to jumpstart your holidays.

Next up is Christmas In The Air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 6. Supporting Sponsor Mercy Health helps us with this high-energy variety show. It is packed with song, dance, and heartwarming holiday moments for the entire family. Think Radio City Christmas Spectacular – Van Wert-style. Prepare for a whirlwind of festive fun.

Peter Noone and Christmas in the Air will start Van Wert Live’s holiday offerings. Photos submitted

Jason Petty in A Nashville Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 13, will Round out your holiday festivities with the twang and charm of country music’s greatest yuletide hits. Jason Petty brings Music City magic to Van Wert in a show that wraps the warmth of a country Christmas around your heart like a favorite flannel.

Make Memories, Not Just Plans. Whether you’re a rock ‘n’ roll fan, a lover of variety shows, or a country music connoisseur, there’s a seat (and some hot cocoa) waiting for you this season. Celebrate with the ones you love in a theater filled with joy, music, and holiday magic – all right here at the Niswonger.

Tickets are on sale now to members..They go on sale to the public on Tuesday, August 12. Don’t wait – fhese shows are a gift you’ll want to open early. For more information on memberships and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.