Thelma L. Thompson

Thelma L. Thompson, 90, passed away peacefully Monday evening, July 28, 2025, at the Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on April 4, 1935, in York Township, Van Wert County, to Owen Paul Gephart and Ina Mae (Gilbert) Gephart, who both preceded her in death. On October 19, 1969, she married Walter David Thompson who preceded her in death on October 6, 2015.

She is survived by her close friend, Rob Sites of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Thelma was a 1953 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She previously worked at Holland-Pioneer Mills in Ohio City, working 42 years of her career with Vancrest, of Van Wert, and later retiring from Roundy’s.

Thelma was a beloved member and anchor, spanning over 72 years, at the Promise Church (formerly Apostolic Church) in Van Wert. She held various roles including secretary, treasurer, and trustee. She taught Sunday school, involved in ladies’ ministries, church organist, organizer, and an amazing storyteller. She dearly loved her church family.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 1, at the Promise Church of Van Wert with Rev. Aaron McGranahan officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. until time of services on Friday.

Preferred memorials: Promise Church.

