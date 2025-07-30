Drug-related sentences handed down in local court

VW independent staff

Seven defendants were sentenced on various charges in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Six of the seven sentencing hearings involved drug charges.

Kevin Krick, 63, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 4-6 years in prison with credit for one day served for aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Brian Elston, 50, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 157 days in jail, three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for OVI, a fourth degree felony. His driver’s license was suspended for five years and he was ordered to undergo alcohol/substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was fined $1,350, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

After violating her community control, Mikayla Lavy, 29, of Delphos, was sentenced to a new three year community control term, up to six months at Central Treatment Facility in Toledo, and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, she was ordered to seek and maintain employment, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, possess no alcohol or illegal drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and pay court costs.

After violating the terms of his community control, James A.L. Vibbert, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service for possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, be evaluated for drug court, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Brandi Runyon, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service for possession of a fentanyl related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. She must seek and maintain employment, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Austin Campbell, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for one day already served, one year of community control, and 30 additional days in jail at a later date for assault, a first degree misdemeanor, and criminal damaging or endangering, a second degree misdemeanor. He must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and pay court costs.

After violating his intervention in lieu of conviction, Kaden Ballard, 24, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound and theft, all fifth degree felonies. He must seek and maintain employment, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, possess no alcohol or illegal drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Change of plea

Jayden Odenweller, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, fourth degree felonies. In exchange, two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies, were dismissed. The charges are tied to a January incident involving a minor between 13-15 years of age. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. September 10.

Probation violation

Nathan Romine, 46, of Decatur, Indiana, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation and failing to keep a valid address. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $50,000 cash or surety and a further hearing set for 9 a.m. August 6.