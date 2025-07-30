Kathleen N. Wehrkamp (nee Murray)

Kathleen N. Wehrkamp (née Murray) of Van Wert passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the age of 88. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Kathy’s warmth and fun-loving spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Born in Cleveland on November 20, 1936, Kathy was raised in Dover, Ohio, by her loving parents, Earl Rimer and Concepta “Connie” (Contini) Rimer, who both preceded her in death.

Kathleen Wehrkamp

She was an adoring older sister to her late brother, Thomas Rimer, and together they shared a happy and loving childhood. Kathy often spoke of her admiration for her parents’ hard work to provide for their family as they operated the East Front Street Market in Dover and later owned Rimer’s Hardware in Orrville, Ohio, for two decades.

After graduating from Dover St. Joseph High School, Kathy went on to study at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Dayton, where she formed lifelong friendships and remained an active member of the St. Elizabeth’s Alumni Association. With the help of her best friend and classmate, Norma Jean “Toot” Moorman, Kathy met her future husband of 61 years, the late James Wehrkamp. They were married on September 13, 1958, and settled in Orrville to raise their family and help run the hardware store.

Years later, Jim and Kathy moved to Mercer County, where Kathy continued her nursing career in the Celina offices of Dr. Franklin Holzer and Dr. Shanthi Satyanarayana, who remained a close friend.

Kathy had a zest for life that shone through in everything she did. Even as her health declined, she maintained her sharp wit and sense of humor, always ready with a clever comeback or playful joke. She loved playing cards and Mahjong and was even known to enjoy the occasional visit to a casino. Kathy also found joy in the kitchen, generously preparing delicious meals for those she loved throughout her life. It was rare to visit her home without being greeted by a freshly baked rhubarb pie or a batch of cookies.

Affectionately known as “Gram” to her grandchildren and “Grammie Gram” to her great-grandchildren, Kathy treasured every moment with them. Her love for her family knew no bounds, and she was never happier than when surrounded by her loved ones.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Connie; her husband, Jim; her brother, Tom; her brother-in-law, Ken Wehrkamp, and her sisters-in-law, Susan Wehrkamp and Carol Wehrkamp.

She is survived by her devoted children, Terry (Nancy) Wehrkamp of Paulding, and Beth Wehrkamp of Naches, Washington; her grandchildren, Michael (Laura) Wehrkamp of Paulding, Connie (Adam) Luck of Columbus, Laurel (Chance) Alvarado of Defiance, and Anika (Trevor) Hatten, Alyssa (Josh Briscoe) Ross, and Ian Ross, all of Naches; her great-grandchildren, Andrew, Lillian, Maria, and David Wehrkamp of Paulding; her brother-in-law Tom Wehrkamp of St. Henry; her sister-in-law Rebecca Wehrkamp of Troy, Ohio, as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends who were like family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 31, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with a meal for friends and family to follow. A private burial will take place that afternoon at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery. Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 30, from 4-8 p.m. at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, St. Henry.

The family sincerely thanks the staff at Hearth & Home at Van Wert for the compassionate care they provided to Kathy in her final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kathy’s memory to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.