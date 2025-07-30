Kimala Ann Strickler

Kimala Ann Strickler, 70, of Middle Point, passed away at home on Monday, July 28, 2025, following a brief illness.

She was born on August 18, 1954, in Van Wert to Glenn and Joann Neer, who both preceded her in death.

A 1972 graduate of Lincolnview High School, Kim dedicated her life to her family and to the Middle Point community. She was a faithful member of the Middle Point United Methodist Church and served proudly in many roles, including the Middle Point Fire Auxiliary, the Middle Point Village Council, and the Founder’s Day Committee. Her compassion, generosity, and service to others left a lasting mark on those around her. Each summer, Kim brought joy to the entire community by hosting her much-anticipated Fourth of July fireworks display, a tradition that became a cherished celebration for family, friends, and neighbors alike.

Kim will be remembered as a loving mother to her daughter, Tammy (Brien) Corzine, and a proud grandmother to her cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Jenna, and Krista Corzine. She is also survived by her devoted companion, Bob Miller, and his children, Shawn (Vanessa) Miller, Curtis (Karen) Miller, Rachel (Brian) Hire, along with his 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, all of whom she cared for deeply.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Strickler, and her stepchildren, Eric and Hollie Strickler.

A celebration of Kim’s life will be held at a later date, with details to be announced soon.

Preferred memorials: the Middle Point United Methodist Church, the Middle Point Fire Association, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

To share memories or condolences, visit Kim’s online memorial at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.