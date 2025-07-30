Sales tax holiday starts on Friday

VW independent staff

It’s become a popular annual event for shoppers.

The 2025 Sales Tax Holiday will run for two full weeks, beginning at 12 a.m. Friday, August 1, and ending at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, August 14.

In 2024, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the Sales Tax Holiday to include more items and run for a longer period. Instead of the usual three days, it lasted ten days and was expanded to include a wide range of items up to $500, rather than limited to school supplies.

During the holiday, shoppers will be able to make qualifying purchases both in-store and online without paying state sales tax. The tax exemption does not apply to services or to purchases motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.

For full details, including eligible items and frequently asked questions, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s Sales Tax Holiday page.