Two vehicle crash…

A two-vehicle accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of E.Main St. and Cherry St. The Jeep was eastbound on E. Main when a southbound vehicle on Cherry St. attempted to make a left turn onto Main and collided with the Jeep. The Van Wert Fire Department’s EMS unit was dispatched to the scene, but no medical treatment was needed for either driver. The Van Wert Police Department investigated the crash. It may have been the first accident at the intersection since the traffic light was removed and stop signs put in requiring Cherry St. traffic to stop. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer