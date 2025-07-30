Woman charged in Ruler Foods crash

VW independent staff

A Van Wert woman is facing a pair of charges in connection with an incident outside of Ruler Foods on S. Shannon St.

According to a report from the Van Wert Police Department, Barbara Nickles, 66, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault and negligent assault.

The police report states the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Monday, Nickles was operating a 2023 Cadillac XT5 while in the parking lot of Ruler Foods and began to accelerate in reverse at a high rate of speed from her marked parking stall. While accelerating in reverse she struck a pedestrian, causing him to collide with another parked motor vehicle, which resulted in serious physical injury requiring medical treatment. After striking the man she continued to operate her vehicle at a high rate of speed in reverse, causing damage to multiple parked motor vehicles.

The victim, a 72-year-old man who’s name hasn’t been released by the Van Wert Police Department, had neck pain and was bleeding from his nose and mouth. He was taken by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, then was transported via medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne. His current condition is unknown.

No information on the charges against Nickles is available via online records from Van Wert Municipal Court or Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.