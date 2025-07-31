Alfred German

Alfred German, age 94, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at the Meadows of Delphos.

He was born November 16, 1930, in Delphos to Leo and Regina (Wurst) German, who preceded him in death. On August 22, 1953 he was married to Mary Ann (Herman) German, and she preceded him in death on May 24, 2015.

Alfred German

He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Marcia) German of Delphos, Mike (Carol) German of Delphos and Jeff (Tina) German of Warsaw Indiana; daughters, JoAnn (Bob) Cramer of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Janet Rode of Delphos. There are 11 grandchildren, Dana (Keno) Babani, Dave (Rachael) German Bobby (Tara) Cramer, Alysn (Justin) Esposito, Christine (Aaron) Alt, Laura (Matt) Ring, Traci (Andy) Salinas, Julie (Rob) Caldwell, Katie (Jayce) German and Claire German; 16 great-grandchildren and two on the way, as well as a brother Carl German of Delphos and four sisters-in-law, Marilyn German, Marie Herman, Arlene Herman, and Carol Herman.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark German; son-in-law, Dan Rode; brothers, Robert German and Vern German, and three brothers-in-law, Joe Herman, Leonard Herman, and Jim Herman.

Al was a 1948 graduate of St. John’s High School. He was drafted into the Army in 1951, serving for two years. After he was discharged he came home and married his sweetheart Mary. He worked for Henry Fettig and then purchased the greenhouse from him and owned/operated it until 1994.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, he was one of the founders of the St. John’s Athletic Boosters. He was a lifelong Blue Jay fan, and enjoyed watching all of the grandkids activities. He was a member of Delphos K of C #1362 Council, the Delphos VFW #3035, American Legion #268, Delphos Eagles #471. He was a regular of Jim’s restaurant, he had served Delphos as a volunteer fireman for 28 years as well as assistant fire chief. He along with his family made over 50 trips to Canada and Minnesota for fishing, teaching all of the grandkids how to fish. He was also an avid fan of The Ohio State University Buckeyes.

Most of all he was a wonderful husband, father, G-pa, and Papa Al. His faith and family were most important in his life.

A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Monday August 4, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, with graveside military rights by the Delphos Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday August 3, at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, where a K of C Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Parish Wake Service at 5:45 p.m.

Preferred memorials: the St. John’s Parish Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared at weberfh.net.