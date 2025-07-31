Ohio legislators Battle for the Bacon

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — From the Ohio Statehouse to the Ohio State Fair, lawmakers stepped into the show ring to learn what it takes to show a pig at the Ohio State Fair.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Pork Council hosted its annual Battle for the Bacon event on Wednesday. The lighthearted event paired state lawmakers with 4-H and FFA exhibitors who coached them through the competition.

From proper handling techniques, to understanding show-ring etiquette, youth volunteers from OPC’s OH-Pigs show circuit helped guide lawmakers through what it takes to prepare and present a show pig. In addition, they learned what it takes to ensure pigs remain healthy and thriving every day.

“This event is an incredible opportunity to highlight the hard work of our young livestock exhibitors and give our lawmakers a deeper appreciation for Ohio agriculture,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “Our legislators are learning directly from the experts, who put in countless hours preparing for the show ring and now get to share that experience firsthand.”

This year’s Battle of the Bacon participants, which included 4-H and FFA exhibitors and state lawmakers and judges. Photo submitted

This is the third year for the Battle for the Bacon event at the O’Neill Swine Barn at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds. This year’s participants (legislator & youth exhibitor) included:

Senator Kyle Koehler and Wade Smith;Senator Michele Reynolds and Megan Smith-McCarley; Senator Willis Blackshear and Allison Brink; Senator Kristina Roegner and Gilbert White; Representative Christine Cockley and Alli Knecht; Representative Dave Thomas and Taylor Ellsworth; Representative Haraz Ghanbari and Clair Lampe; Representative Kellie Deeter and Kinsley Swanson; Representative Melanie Miller and Addilyn Bryant; Representative Michele Grim and Tucker Schuffenecker; Representative Kevin Miller and Colton Beckstedt; Representative Erika White and Ava Genter, Representative Johnathan Newman and Genevieve Davis.

This year’s judges, Representative Roy Klopefenstein (R-Haviland) and Representative Bob Peterson, scored the legislators on their ability to present their pig, eye contact, posture, and composure in the ring.

Representative Haraz Ghanbari was named this year’s Grand Champion.

“This unique event continues to serve as a fun and effective way to build long-lasting relationships with our state’s key political leaders that they will remember for years to come,” said Cheryl Day, Executive Vice President for OPC. “It’s about connecting with people on a different level so they can truly see the hard work of our state’s great show pig families who are a key part of Ohio’s dynamic pork industry.”

Ohio continues to be a leading pork producer with roughly 2.7 million hogs and pigs raised in the state. The Ohio Pork Council was established in 1968 and now represents roughly 2,500 Ohioans.