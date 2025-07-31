Van Wert HS Class of 1979 donates to Eggerss Stadium

Shown above from left to right are Curt Rager, Kim Haas, and Connie Kreischer, Class of ’79, John White, Capital Campaign Chair, and Laura Ditto and Brett Strict, Class of ’79. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert High School Class of 1979 has donated $5,000 supporting the Eggerss Stadium renovation project. Through the Legacy Program, the class chose to be a yard line sponsor.

“Yard lines are a relatively new opportunity for groups, individuals or businesses to have their name permanently displayed on an eight-foot rendering of Alumni Field at Eggerss,” Eggerss Stadium Capital Campaign Chair John White said.

Just 13 slots are available on the display and five of those have already reserved. The display will be part of donor recognition at the stadium in perpetuity. The Class of 1979 eagerly chose the north goal line to ‘defend the Cougar Pride Wall’.

For more information on how you or your organization can become a yard line or end zone sponsor, contact White at 419.203.1217.

Other Legacy naming rights opportunities are still available, including:

Cougar locker room

Visitor bleachers

Cougar Pride Wall

Stadium restrooms

Fence gates around the field

Work crews are putting the finishing touches on Phase III of the massive renovation project at the downtown stadium. The third phase included the installation of the elavator to the press box and Tyler’s Landing, which will offer handicap accessible seating for fans.

According to Superintendent Mark Bagley, the long-awaited elevator has been installed and is approaching operational status. A new home locker room on the home side of the stadium is ready for use, along with a training room and multipurpose office. In previous seasons, the Cougar football team used the Goedde building for a locker room.

Phase I of the renovation project, which took place in 2023, included concrete restoration, a refurbished Cougar Pride Wall, wider steps and hand rails, a brighter shade of paint, a renovated scoreboard and the installation of artificial turf. Phase II included concrete work underneath the home side of the stadium, men’s and women’s restrooms and a new press box.

Eggerss Stadium won’t be in use for a 2025 varsity football game until early September. The Cougars will play their annual jamboree game/scrimmage at Crestview on Friday, August 15, then the first two games of the regular season are on the road – at Bryan Friday, August 22, and at Elida in the WBL opener on Friday, August 29. Van Wert’s first home game will be Friday, September 5, against Bath.

In the meantime, school officials are planning an open house for late August for residents and fans to see the latest improvements to the historic stadium. The date and time, along with more information will be released in the near future.