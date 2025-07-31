Van Wert street closures announced

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following street closures are planned for downtown Van Wert this month.

Historic Main Street Block Party and Car Show – This event will be held at Fountain Park from 4-10 p.m. Friday, August 8. The street closure will start at 12 p.m. for S. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to Town Creek and W. Central Ave., from S. Jefferson St., to S. Washington St. Also, starting at 2 p.m., W. Main St., from N. Shannon St., to S. Washington St., and N. Jefferson St., from W. Main St., to W. Jackson St.

Historic Main Street’s Madness 3 on 3 basketball tournament – This event will be held on S. Jefferson St., by the Goedde Building from 9 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. Saturday, August 9. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St., from W. Main St.

Van Wert Freedom Cruise – This event will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, August 9. The street closure will be S. Jefferson St. from Main St. to Central Ave.

Tri County ADAMHS Board’s Hope Walk (suicide and overdose awareness) – This event will be held in Fountain Park from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, August 31. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave., with Central Avenue’s intersection to remain open to S. Crawford St.