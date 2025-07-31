VWFD launches new burn facility

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department has officially completed its first live fire training in the newly constructed burn facility located on the campus of Vantage Career Center. Built by American Fire Training Systems, the facility provides a cutting-edge training environment designed to better prepare firefighters for real-life emergencies through safe, realistic live-fire scenarios.

Representatives from AFTS were on site throughout the day, instructing Van Wert crews on how to manage fire conditions inside the structure while emphasizing best practices in safety, control, and incident realism.

“This facility is a game-changer, not only for our department but for our entire region,” said Fire Chief Jon Jones, who oversaw the day’s operations. “We no longer need to travel hours for quality live-fire training. We can now conduct high-level, hands-on training right here at home.”

The Van Wert Fire Department’s first live fire training at the new fire training facility is in the books. Photos submitted

Firefighters rotated through interior fire attack, search and rescue, and ventilation drills under high heat and intense conditions. The feedback from the crews was overwhelmingly positive, calling it some of the most meaningful training they’ve received.

The project is the result of a strong partnership between the Van Wert Fire Department and Vantage Career Center, and it will serve both city and county firefighters for years to come.

In addition to enhancing firefighter readiness, this facility is expected to play a key role in improving Van Wert’s ISO Public Protection Classification. The department currently holds a Class 3 ISO rating but is well-positioned to pursue a Class 2 rating, a designation held by less than seven percent of departments nationwide. Such an upgrade reflects excellence in fire protection and could lead to lower insurance premiums for local homeowners and businesses.

The public is invited to join the VWFD at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 19, for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and live fire demonstration at the new training facility. It will be a rare opportunity to see firsthand how firefighters train under real conditions and to tour the impressive new structure built to simulate emergency scenarios.

Guests will be able to:

Watch a live fire demonstration conducted by Van Wert firefighters

Hear from community leaders and project partners

Tour the new burn facility and see its unique features

Learn more about how this facility enhances local safety and training

The Van Wert Fire Department thanked the Van Wert County Foundation for their support and expertise in grant writing, which helped secure critical state funding to make this project possible.

“Their efforts were instrumental in turning this long-term vision into reality,” Chief Jones said.