Hoops announces election cash balance

VW independent staff/submitted information

NAPOLEON — State Representative James M. “Jim” Hoops has announced the results of his mandatory semi-annual campaign finance report, filing with over $300,000 cash-on-hand.

Hoops’ report reflects nearly 300 individual contributors, with the vast majority of those being from the First Senate District.

Jim Hoops

Additionally, Hoops stated that he already has more than 40 key endorsements from local elected officials and community leaders throughout the district, with the list continuing to grow. Notably, former Senator Lynn Wachtmann and Representative Tony Burkley lend their support. An announcement with the current, full list of endorsements is expected to be released soon.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support I am receiving for my candidacy,” said Hoops. “I’ve always been focused on listening to the people I represent, standing up for our shared principles and values, protecting our institutions, and ensuring our northwest Ohio way of life is passed down to our children and grandchildren.”

Hoops is seeking Ohio First District Senate Seat, which is currently held by Rob McColley, who serves as Senate President. McColley is term-limited and is serving his final term, which will end December 31, 2026. The First District includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams counties, along with the northern portion of Logan County.

Hoops is currently serving his fourth and final full term in the Ohio House. After being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly in 2018, he subsequently won re-election in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024. He represents the 81st House District, which consists of Fulton, Henry and Williams counties and the northern portion of Defiance County. Prior to his current term of service, Hoops was previously elected and served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999-2006 before being term-limited.

Hoops is expected to face former State Representative and former U.S. Congressional candidate Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) in the May, 2026 primary election.