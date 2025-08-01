Juvenile injured in rollover accident

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in an early Friday morning crash that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred just before 1 a.m. Friday on Paulding County Road 111 near Township Road 168 in Emerald Township. A 2006 Ford F-350 being driven by a juvenile, whose name has not been released, was southbound on County Road 111. The juvenile lost control of the truck, went off the left side of the road and overturned into a ditch.

The juvenile, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup truck, was transported by Paulding EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investiation by the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which covers both Van Wert and Paulding counties. The patrol Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, and Hague Towing and Recovery.