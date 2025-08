Lancer girls open season with a win

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — At the Wapakoneta Country Club, Lincolnview opened the 2025 girls golf season with a seven stroke victory over the host Redskins, 246-253.

Grace Custer fired a 57 to finish as the match medalist, followed by Eme Renner and Avery Ziklke (62 each) and Ellie Mueller (65). Wapakoneta was led by Hannah Lee and Mya Selby (60 each).