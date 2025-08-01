ODOT plans to replace two culverts

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following ODOT construction projects are expected to affect roadways in Van Wert County. All work is weather permitting.

Ohio 116 between Poe Rd. and Rogers Rd. will close on Monday, August 4, for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. The official detour is Ohio 709 to U.S. 127, back to Ohio 116.

Ohio 81, just west of U.S. 127 is scheduled to close on Monday, August 11, for approximately five days for a culvert replacement. The official detour will be U.S. 127 to Ohio 709 to Ohio 118, back to Ohio 81.