OhioHealth, Anthem agree on new deal

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and OhioHealth announced on Friday that they have reached agreement on a new network participation contract. The multi-year agreement continues uninterrupted access to care at OhioHealth hospitals, facilities, and physician practices for Anthem members in all health plans, including employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid health plan networks. OhioHealth operates 16 hospitals in Ohio, including OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

OhioHealth and Anthem have a new multi-year agreement. VW independent file photo

“We’re happy to have reached a new contract with Anthem, which ensures our patients can continue to receive the high-quality care they need without interruption or uncertainty,” said Carrie Harris-Muller, senior vice president and chief population health officer of OhioHealth. “Our priority is, and will always be, improving the health of those we serve.”

“We’re glad to continue our long-standing relationship with OhioHealth and to build on our efforts to advance value-based care that aligns payment to quality, not just quantity,” said Jane Peterson, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio. “It’s about making sure people get the right care at the right time — care that leads to better health outcomes, more support for individuals’ whole health, and ultimately lower costs for individuals, families, and employers across central Ohio.”

The previous agreement between OhioHealth and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield expired July 31. The two sides negotiated throughout July and were optimistic a new agreement could be reached. Last week, it was announced OhioHealth and Anthem agreed to extend the deadline to August 15 in order to finalize terms of the agreement. Had the two sides not been able to reach a new deal, OhioHealth would have been designated as an out-of-network provider, which would have impacted coverage.

Anthem members with questions should call the Member Services number listed on the back of their Anthem ID card.