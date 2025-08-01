Schedule info for Crestview MS/HS

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Ready or not, the first day of school is fast approaching, and Crestview Middle School and High School officials are excited to begin the 2025-26 school year. Students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, August 11-13, in the Student Services Office. In addition, there will be an evening schedule and laptop pickup time for students in grades 7-12 from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 13.

During the times mentioned above, middle school students may pay student fees and pick up their laptops ($25 insurance fee). High school students may also pay and pick up their laptops ($25) during scheduled pick-up times. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Monday, August 18. All other high school student fees will be assessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 27.

For fee payment, parents who utilize the PaySchools Central (formerly EZPay) credit card/online payment program will incur a convenience fee assessed by PaySchools Central.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 6. Contact the Student Services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, ext. 6000.

The Final Forms platform is also open to complete beginning-of-the-year forms. Access to the platform, Final Forms can be found at www.crestviewknights.com >Final Forms>Parent Login.

For incoming sixth grade middle school students, orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 12. Fees can be paid then,and laptops can be paid for and picked up. Parents will be mailed and emailed with further information soon.

The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, August 20, starting at 8 a.m.