Sign-ups sought for 3-on-3 tourney

Submitted information

Don’t forget to sign up your third to eighth grade teams for the Van Wert Basketball/Main Street Van Wert 3-on-3 basketball tournament scheduled for Saturday, August 9, starting at 9 a.m. The tournament will be located on the east side of the Goedde Building on S. Jefferson St. Today (Friday) is the last day to get shirts. Sign up by clicking here.

There will be 10 teams per division. Each team will play two play-in games, then a single elimination tournament. Each game will have a 12 minute running clock or the first team to 21 points wins.